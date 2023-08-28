The Free Press
MANKATO — Kylie Stude finished with two goals and an assist for the Mankato East girls soccer team in a 4-0 Big Nine Conference win over Red Wing on Monday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
Amber Reuter and Taylor Schilling also scored for the Cougars.
Shots on goal favored East 16-9. Ashley Fischer made nine saves to get the shutout.
East (1-1) will host Northfield Thursday.
Tennis
Prior Lake 7, Mankato East/Loyola 0: The Cougars No. 3 doubles team of Ashlyn Leddy and Addie Wassman fell 6-6, 7-3, 6-1 in the closest match of the day at Prior Lake.
East will host Faribault Tuesday.
St. James 5, New Ulm 2: The Saints swept the doubles slate in the Big South win.
St. James’ No. 1 team of Allison Bluedorn and Alexis Brekken won 6-0, 6-1, while Dani Trapero and Mykela Hanson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Alivia Romsdahl and Ellie Anderson got a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3.
For New Ulm, Karlee Prahl and Lydia King got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.
Fairmont 4, United South Central 3: Maya Hansen won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 for the Rebels at No. 3 singles in the nonconference match.
At No. 4 singles, Olivia Bungum got a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (7), 1-0 (10) win for USC. Julianna Clore and Eva Hernandez won 6-2, 7-6 (3) at No. 2 doubles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.