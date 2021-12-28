The Free Press
MANKATO — Ava Tibodeau finished with three goals and an assist for the Mankato East girls hockey team in a 8-1 victory over Windom Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Jess Eykyn had two goals and two assists for the Cougars, while Brielle Newton and Emmy Schulz each had a goal and an assist.
Ashley Fischer also scored.
Shots on goal favored East 45-17.
The Cougars play Worthington Wednesday at All Seasons Arena.
Anoka 5, Mankato West boys 2: Gage Schmidt and Parker Wittenberg scored for the Scarlets in a loss at the Heritage Holiday Classic in Duluth.
Shots on goal favored Anoka 26-17.
The Scarlets continue play in the tournament against Irondale Wednesday.
Mankato West girls 3, Fairmont 3: Trinity Jackson finished with two goals and an assist for the Scarlets in a tie at Fairmont.
Caitlin Hvinden also scored for West.
Minneapolis 3, Mankato East boys 0: The Cougars fell in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic game in Blaine.
Shots on goal favored Minneapolis 35-18.
Boys basketball
St. James 120, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 113: Hayden Jones finished with 35 points for the Eagles in a triple overtime victory at the Windom holiday tournament.
St. James broke its single-game record for points in the victory, and also hit 18 3-pointers.
Alex Stresemann scored 27 points for the Saints, and Bennett Flohrs added 21 points. Steven Balbuena had 17 points.
St. James will play in the tournament championship.
Caledonia 77, Waseca 49: Elijah Breck finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bluejays in a Winona State holiday tournament game.
Waseca (4-4) continues play in the tournament Wednesday against Lewiston-Altura.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, Le Sueur-Henderson 51: Grant Adams scored 18 points for the Giants in a loss at the Tri-City United holiday tournament.
Nathan Gregersen added 16 points for LSH, and David Gupton finished with eight points.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 65, Tri-City United 55: Landon Dimler led the Bulldogs with 32 points and eight rebounds in a victory at the Tri-City United holiday tournament.
Memphis James added 13 points for JWP, and Ryan Kronbach finished with 12 points.
Girls basketball
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Maple River 44: Claire McGregor finished with 24 points and five rebounds for the Eagles in a loss at the Winona State holiday tournament.
Ryann Klammer added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.
Maple River (5-3) plays Thursday at Le Sueur-Henderson.
St. Peter 63, Northfield 31: Josie Wiebusch led the Saints with 20 points in a victory at the St. Peter holiday tournament.
Rhyan Holmgren finished with 18 points for the Saints, and Annika Southworth scored 15 points.
St. Peter (9-0) continues play in the tournament against Mankato West Wednesday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 71, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60: Olivia Harazin finished with 23 points for the Knights in their victory in the LCWM tournament.
Lauren Cooper added 21 points for the Knights, and Katelin Flack had 15 points.
For MVL, Abbie Riederer scored 18 points, and Sam Dalueg finished with 14 points.
