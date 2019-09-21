The Free Press
BURNSVILLE — Ellie Ready made 118 assists and served 12 aces as Waterville-Elysian-Morristown went 2-1 Saturday and finished second at the Class A Showcase on Saturday.
In the quarterfinals, WEM defeated Medford 15-25, 25-16, 15-9, then downed BOLD 25-15, 25-8 in the semifinals. In the championship match, Mayer Lutheran defeated WEM 19-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Toryn Richards had 42 kills and 52 digs in the three matches, and Delaney Donahue had 42 kills and 36 digs. Kylie Pittman made 36 kills and 42 digs, and Trista Hering had nine blocks.
WEM (16-2) hosts Medford on Tuesday.
St. James tournament: Emily Stevenson had 44 assists, 15 digs and four ace serves as Madelia lost five matches at the St. James tournament.
Madelia lost to St. James 25-10, 25-19; Redwood Valley 25-8, 25-10; Le Sueur-Henderson 25-13, 25-19; Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 25-11, 25-13; and St. James again 25-23, 25-15.
Brooke Lensing had 26 kills, six blocks and four ace serves in the tournament. Lillian Maul added seven kills and 13 digs, and Dora Facundo made 25 digs.
Madelia (0-16) plays Tuesday against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman.
Soccer
Mankato Loyola/Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial/St. Clair/Madelia girls 2, Hope Academy 0: Olivia Kreykes and Alexi Breuer each scored a goal in the second half as the Crusaders won the nonconference match at Minneapolis.
Paige Olinger and Elsa Wood each played a half in goal, combining for five saves.
The Crusaders (2-10) host Fairmont on Tuesday.
New Ulm girls 3, Mound Westonka 2: Livia Reinarts and Madison Roufs teamed up for a pair of goals in the first half, and New Ulm claimed the nonconference home win.
Reinarts scored in the 11th minute, with an assist from Roufs, and five minutes later, Roufs scored with an assist from Reinarts to make it 2-0.
After Mound Westonka cut the lead just before halftime, Bryn Nesvold scored in the 16th minutes of the second half, with an assist from Reinarts. Mound-Westonka cut the margin to one in the 21st minute.
Kendra Nesvold made 10 saves for the Eagles, who had 12 shots on goal.
New Ulm (7-4-1) plays at Waseca on Monday.
Girls swimming
Dual in the Pool: Sophia Leonard had a pair of top-six finishes for Mankato West in the meet at Hutchinson.
Leonard took third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.41, and she was sixth in the 50 freestyle in 25.94. Olivia Leonard was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.33. Eva Young took sixth in the 1-meter diving with 164.05 points.
The Scarlets’ 200 medley relay team of Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Sarah Patenaude and Annika Younge placed fourth in 1:54.66. The same four placed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.35.
