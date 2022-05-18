MANKATO — The Mankato West boys tennis team swept the singles slate to win a Section 2AA match 6-1 over New Ulm Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran.
West's Brian Lewis won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Sam Gersich won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. The Scarlets' Desmond Johnson picked up a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles, while Ian Kim won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4.
Mankato East 6, New Prague 1: Madden Vanderwerf won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Cougars in the Section 2AA home victory.
Quinn Kelly (6-1, 6-2) and Kaleb Kim (7-5, 6-2) won at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively.
The Cougars play Thursday at Prior Lake.
St. Peter 4, Luverne 3: Will Elias and Ben Taylor won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles for St. Peter, as the Saints claimed the Big South Conference title.
Tyson Schmitz and Quinn Dixon won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles for the Saints, and Colton Ables won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
Lacrosse
Mankato boys 10, Waconia 4: Quintin Steindl finished with two goals and three assists for Mankato in the nonconference win.
Braeden Steiert had two goals and one assist for Mankato, and Parker Anthony also scored two goals. Andrew Sorbo finished with a goal and an assist.
Nick Morgan made 12 saves.
Mankato plays Rochester Mayo Friday.
Baseball
Madelia 6, Martin County West 1: Dylan Grev went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference home victory.
Jordan Koberoski and Jacob Lehman each had a hit and a run scored for Madelia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.