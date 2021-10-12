NORTH MANKATO — The second-seeded Mankato West girls soccer team opened Section 2AA play with a 6-0 victory over Marshall Tuesday at Caswell North.
Annelise Winch finished with two goals and an assist, while Julia Schumacher had a goal and an assist.
Aubrey Bahl, Sydney Shain and Alaina Spaude also scored for the Scarlets.
Shots on goal favored West 16-1. Anne Schill and Romo Smith combined for the shutout.
West continues Section 2AA play Thursday at Caswell North.
Mankato West boys 8, Hutchinson 1: Leo DeMars scored four goals for the second-seeded Scarlets in the Section 2AA victory over Hutchinson at Caswell North.
Kuony Chol had two goals. Caspar Olseth and Mo Jama each had a goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored West 28-2.
The Scarlets play Thursday at Caswell North.
Volleyball
Mankato East 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: Mackenzie Schwiem finished with 11 kills and eight digs for the Cougars in a 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 road win.
Halle Huber had 23 assists and eight digs, while Madie Mangulis added seven kills and seven digs.
Mankato West 3, Owatonna 0: Grace Banse finished with 12 kills and eight digs for the Scarlets in the Big Nine home victory.
Scores were 25-18, 25-7, 25-11.
Brooklyn Brovold added nine kills, and Abbi Stierlen had 17 digs.
West (14-9) plays Thursday at Rochester Century.
Nicollet 3, Mankato Loyola 1: Paige Frutiger finished with six kills and nine digs for the Crusaders in a 25-17, 25-19, 25-20 loss.
Sammy Kann finished with 22 assists and nine digs for the Crusaders.
For the Raiders, Brooklyn Bode had 13 kills, while Marah Hulke added 18 assists and seven digs.
Loyola plays Thursday at Blue Earth Area.
Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 3, St. Clair 1: Lily Sonnek finished with 20 kills for the Cyclones in the Valley Conference home loss.
Kayli Hinze finished with 32 digs for St. Clair.
St. Peter 3, Fairmont 0: Kylee Horner led the Saints with 10 kills in a 25-14, 25-23, 25-14 Big South Conference home victory.
McKenna Van Zee added 17 digs, and Dani Johnson had seven kills and 11 digs.
Cleveland 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 1: Emily Kern finished with 12 kills, 17 digs and five blocks for the Clippers in the Valley Conference road victory.
Scores were 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.
Taylin Gosch added 29 assists for Cleveland.
For LCWM, Lauren Cooper finished with 33 digs.
Swimming
Mankato West 61, Albert Lea 10: West’s Annika Younge won the 100-yard freestyle (57.58) and finished third in the 200 IM (2:27.31) in a Big Nine Conference road meet.
Sophia Leonard, Olivia Leonard, Ella Lee and Lucy Vogt won the 200 medley relay (1:57.62).
Olivia Leonard won the 200 IM (2:18.99), and Lee took the 100 butterfly (1:04.39). Vogt won the 50 freestyle (26.39).
Cross Country
Mankato East Invitational: Mankato East’s Isaiah Anderson was the medalist in the boys race with a time of 16:10 in the seven-team meet at Minneopa Golf Club.
Owen Risto led Mankato West with a time of 17:46, good for 21st overall.
East placed second with 56 points, and West was fifth with 130 points. Owatonna won the race at 26 points.
On the girls side, East’s Lauren Henkels placed sixth (19:38).
West’s top finisher was Nicole Swanson with a time of 19:58.
The Cougars placed second in the seven-team meet with 78 points. West was third at 105. Marshall won the meet with 37 points.
