MANKATO — Chloe Aanenson and Nicole Swanson ran 1-2 to help Mankato West defeat Austin 23-34 in a Big Nine Conference girls cross country meet Friday at Dakota Meadows.
Aanenson finished the 5,000-meter race in 21:41.6, edging Swanson by .3 seconds. Katie Swanson was fifth at 23:55.7, with Aspen Clarksean in seventh at 24:42.6 and Karina Hulzebos in eighth at 25:02.2.
The West boys slipped past Austin 28-29. Will Simmons took second in 18:18.2, Carson Deichman finished third in 18:27, Silas Simpson placed sixth at 19:06.3, Timothy Cain was eighth in 19:23.8, and William Gronewald was ninth at 20:29.9.
Girls tennis
Mankato East 5, Albert Lea 2: Lizzy Boerboom won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 4 singles to highlight the Cougars’ Big Nine victory at the East courts.
Kezia Kim won 6-6 (7-2), 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
East (1-1) swept the doubles matches. At No. 1, Arika Kleinschmidt and Adrianna Kleinschmidt won 6-7 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3, while Hannah Rigdon and Anissa Leddy won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2. The No. 3 team of Emma Riebel and Kamy Bartolo won 6-4, 6-4.
Soccer
Worthington boys 4, New Ulm 0: Aaron Dewanz made nine saves for New Ulm in the Big South Conference match.
New Ulm had 10 shots on goal.
St. Peter boys 1, Marshall 1: Marty Anderson scored his first varsity goal as the Saints tied the Big South game at Marshall.
Marshall tied the match in the final minute on an own goal.
St. Peter plays at New Ulm on Tuesday.
Swimming
Mankato East/Loyola 92, Austin 87: Grace Busch turned in three first-place performances as the Cougars won the virtual Big Nine meet Thursday.
Busch won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:06.98 and 100 butterfly in 1:05.48. She also joined Avery Schuh, Parker Beavens and Maddie Hogue to take first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:46.97.
Eve Anderson placed first in the 200 individual medley in 2:24.37 and 500 freestyle in 5:32.48, while Kaylee Sivertsen won the 100 freestyle in 55.23 and 100 backstroke in 1:05.81. Hogue won the 50 freestyle in 25.77.
Rochester Mayo 95, Mankato West 88: Olivia Leonard was a three-time winner in the Scarlets’ opening Big Nine virtual meet Thursday.
Leonard took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.2 and 100 breaststroke in 1:11.32. She also teamed up with Sophia Leonard, Ella Lee and Annika Younge to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.86.
Sophia Leonard also won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.91.
