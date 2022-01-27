The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato West Gymnastics team broke a school record with 145.825 points, winning a three-team meet at K & G Gymnastics Thursday.
Owatonna took second at 145.350, and Mankato East took third at 134.175.
Jenna Sikel won the all-around competition (37.775). Sikel won the floor exercise (9.550), beam (9.475) and bars (9.425).
For the Cougars, Ella Turner took fourth on the beam (9.100).
Girls basketball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, Leroy-Ostrander 30: Claire Adams led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the nonconference home victory.
Alison Olson added 11 points for JWP, and Claire Walz had seven points.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 81, Nicollet 71: Lauren Cooper had 29 points for the Knights the Valley Conference road victory.
Katelin Flack scored 19 for LCWM, and Olivia Harazin had 18 points.
For Nicollet, Hayley Selby led the way with 20 points and 18 rebounds. Brooklyn Bode finished with 19 points and six assists.
The Raiders (10-8) host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Monday.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 88, Madelia 32: Alyvia Newman led ACGE with 26 points in the Valley Conference home victory.
Mallory Ignaszewski had 21 points for ACGE, while Lauren Heskett added 14 points.
Blooming Prairie 51, Maple River 44: Claire McGregor had 17 points for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference road loss.
Lexi Thomas added 15 points for Maple River.
The Eagles (10-5, 6-3 in Gopher) play Randolph Friday.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 58, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 48: Claire Bohlen led WEM with 16 points and seven rebounds in the Gopher Conference home win.
Addyson Taylor and Kylie LaFrance each scored 11 points for the Bucs.
Sophie Stork led NRHEG with 19 points.
Boys basketball
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, Leroy-Ostrander 30: Landon Dimler scored 24 points for JWP in the nonconference home win.
Memphis James had 17 points for the Bulldogs, and Ryan Kronbach added 12 points.
The Bulldogs (10-5) play Friday at Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Madelia 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57: Ja’Sean Glover led the Blackhawks with 40 points and 12 rebounds in the nonconference home victory.
Blake Altenburg, who finished with nine points, did all his scoring in the final 1:40 of the game to secure the victory. Madelia trailed by eight points with three minutes remaining in the game.
The Blackhawks (5-6) play Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s at Bethany Lutheran Saturday.
St. Clair 80, Nicollet 25: Devin Embacher scored 23, reaching 1,000 career points in the Cyclones’ in Valley Conference road win.
Derrick Zeldenrust also scored 23 points for the Cyclones.
St. Clair will host Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Saturday.
New Ulm 71, Blue Earth Area 55: Colton Benson led the Eagles with 21 points and six rebounds in the Big South Conference road victory.
Charles Osborn had 19 points, seven assists and five steals for the Eagles, and Zander Fischer had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Ashton Lloyd led BEA with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Maple River 58, Triton 33: Zach Herrmann finished with 19 points and five rebounds for the Eagles in the Gopher Conference road win.
Will Sellers added 11 points and four steals for the Eagles, and Hayden Niehbur added nine points and nine rebounds.
The Eagles (14-2, 9-1 in Gopher) play Friday at Randolph.
Swimming
Mankato West 77, Albert Lea 64: The Scarlets’ Leif Petricka won the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.72) and the 50 freestyle (24.09) in the Big Nine meet at Albert Lea.
Kolby Schimek (2:26.43) won the 200 IM, and Ethan Bartell won the 200 freestyle (2:03.94).
West’s Chandler Bosch won the diving competition with a score of 96.70.
Mankato East 92, Owatonna 86: The Cougars’ Dave Wedzina won the 200-yard IM (2:07.85) in a Big Nine meet at Owatonna.
Logan Gustafson won the 50 freestyle (23.22) and Cole Javens won the diving competition with a score of 205.50.
Elliot Bartell won the 100 butterfly (56.11), Isaiah Anderson took the 500 freestyle (5:40.48) and Nick Brauer won the 100 freestyle (52.09).
Wrestling
East wins two: The Cougars beat Austin 43-19, Rochester Century 57-13 and fell to Coon Rapids 37-25.
Luke Scholtes (138), Ben Glogowski (145), Brian Thilges (170) and Wyatt Rodriguez (285) each won three times for East.
The Cougars are now 7-12 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.