The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Mankato West struggled with De La Salle’s pressure defense, losing 62-48 in a nonconference girls basketball game Saturday.
De La Salle led 31-13 at halftime.
Bri Stoltzman scored 14 points to pace the Scarlets. Claire Hemstock added six points and 10 rebounds, and Teresa Kiewiet had five points and seven rebounds.
West (10-4) takes on Mankato East at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bresnan Arena.
Immanuel Lutheran 38, North Metro 36: Aubree Kranz had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists as Immanuel Lutheran won a nonconference road game.
Nyamer Riek added seven points, and Amber Casto had six points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Immanuel Lutheran plays a nonconference game Tuesday against Shattuck-St. Mary’s at Faribault.
Kasson-Mantorville 79, New Ulm 36: Olivia Wick had 14 points and nine rebounds in the Eagles’ nonconference road loss.
Hannah Osborne added seven points.
New Ulm (4-7) plays at Wabasso on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey 67, Mankato Loyola 66: Matthew Helget scored 17 points, but the Wolverines hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play to win the nonconference game at Fitzgerald gym.
Isiah Godfrey scored 12 points for the Crusaders.
Spencer Khamvongsa led Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey with 16 points, and Jordan Toll scored 14.
Loyola (5-9) plays St. Clair on Tuesday at Fitzgerald gym.
Redwood Valley 88, Maple River 69: Teien Murphy had 11 points and five rebounds for Maple River in a nonconference loss at Mapleton.
Ethan Fischer had 10 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, and Ethan McGregor scored 10 points.
Carson Woodford scored 16 points, and Bryant Haas scored 14 for Redwood Valley, which led 48-31 at halftime.
Maple River (6-7) plays at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday.
North Metro 85, Immanuel Lutheran 47: Austin Hanel scored 15 points in Imannuel Lutheran’s nonconference loss.
Orrin Gessner added 10 points for Immanuel.
Hockey
Mankato East/Loyola girls 4, Detroit Lakes 3, OT: Sophie Steindl scored in overtime, assisted by Emma Bastian and Sydney Kanstrup, as the Cougars won a nonconference outdoor game on the road.
Kanstrup had a goal and assisted on three others, and McKenzie Keller had a goal and assist. Kaylee Eykyn scored a goal, and Bastian had two assists.
Hailey Baker made 34 saves for the Cougars.
Mankato West girls 4, Waconia 2: Sunshine Langworthy scored a goal, recording the 100th point of her varsity career, in the Scarlets’ nonconference win at Waconia.
Other goal-scorers were Emily Bloemke, Tealy Krosch and Molly Grundhoffer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.