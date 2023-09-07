The Free Press
Olivia Leonard won both the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.96) and the 100 freestyle for the Mankato West swim and dive team in a 94-92 win over Mankato East at the East pool.
West’s 200 medley relay team of Leonard, Josselyn Jacobs, Ella Lee and Lucy Vogt won with a time of 2:01.35.
Lee won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.80 for the Scarlets, and the 100 butterfly at 1:00.68.
Mankato East’s Emma Born won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:07.51, as well as the 500 freestyle at 5:44.35.
Born was also part of the Cougars’ winning 200 freestyle relay team (1:50.31), which also included Brittan Hoffman, Sophie Steindl and Cami Schuh. East’s 400 freestyle relay team of Born, Hoffman, Tiana Huynh and Avery Schuh won with a time of 4:02.38.
Soccer
Mankato West 2, Rochester Mayo 0: Anne Schill made five saves to get the shutout for West in the Big Nine Conference win.
Aubrey Makela and Livi Downs scored for the Scarlets. Sydney Shain and Marleigh Jordan had assists.
Shots on goal favored West 6-5.
Mankato East boys 3, Rochester John Marshall 3: Madden Vanderwerf scored two goals for the Cougars in the Big Nine tie.
The Cougars had a 3-2 lead before JM tied it with 20 seconds remaining.
Yahya Ali Abdulla also scored for East. Dailan Bangu and Idris Daees had assists.
Shots on goal favored East 13-12.
The Cougars (2-2-1) play Saturday at Red Wing.
Rochester John Marshall 2, Mankato East girls 1: Laina Peterson scored her first varsity goal in the Cougars’ Big Nine loss.
Eva Starkey got the assist on Peterson’s goal.
Shots on goal favored East 17-4.
Rochester Mayo 4, Mankato West boys 1: Leo DeMars scored in the Big Nine loss.
Eric Smook made three saves for West.
Volleyball
St. Peter 3, St. James 0: Emmy Remmert finished with eight kills and 12 digs for the St. Peter volleyball team in a 25-5, 25-17, 25-6 Big South Conference win.
Liv Seys added six kills for St. Peter, and Abby Maloney had five kills.
Cleveland 3, Madelia 0: Ashlynn Sweet finished with eight kills and four digs for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference loss.
Cleveland won 25-20, 25-14, 25-19.
Katherine Devlaeminck added seven kills for Madelia, while Alexis Jacques had 12 digs.
Sleepy Eye 3, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 1: Ava Munsen had 11 kills and five blocks for the Chargers in a 16-25, 22-25, 26-24, 23-25 loss.
Gabbie Bleick had five kills and 12 digs for MVL, while Ella Hunter added 11 digs.
Belle Plaine 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0: Bailey Lehman finished with six kills for the Giants in a 25-15, 25-10, 25-21 home loss.
Manee Mostaghami had 14 digs for LSH, while Alivia Drent added 10 assists.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0: Alayna Atherton finished with 14 kills and six digs for the Bucs in a 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 win.
Claire Bohlen had 12 kills and 14 digs for WEM, and Tatum Richards finished with seven digs.
The Bucs (1-1) host the WEM Invitational Saturday.
Tennis
United South Central 6, Tri-City United/Cleveland 1: The Rebels swept the singles slate in the victory.
Brylee Nuebauer won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while Maya Hansen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles Olivia Bungum got a 6-1, 6-0 win, and Eva Hernandez won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
