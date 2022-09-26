The Free Press
MANKATO — Ella Olson finished with 10 kills for the Mankato West volleyball team in a 3-0 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester John Marshall Monday at the West Gym.
Scores were 25-17, 25-21, 25-21.
Trinity Jackson finished with 17 assists for the Scarlets, while Brooklyn Geerdes had 13 assists. Faith Hoppe added seven kills.
West (6-11) plays Tuesday at Hutchinson.
St. Peter 3, Waseca 1: Emmy Remmert finished with 17 kills and eight digs for the Saints in the road victory.
Scores were 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.
Olivia Seys had 11 kills for St. Peter, while Iris Elias had 36 assists and 12 digs.
New Ulm Cathedral 3, Nicollet 0: Brooklyn Bode finished with five kills for the Raiders in a 25-15, 25-9, 25-18 road loss.
Leah Bode led the team with eight digs.
Nicollet plays Martin County West Tuesday.
Soccer
Mankato West girls 1, St. Peter 0: Aubrey Makela scored the lone goal for the Scarlets in the road win.
Kate Hinz assisted on the goal.
Shots on goal favored West 7-0. Romo Smith and Anne Schill combined for the shutout.
Tennis
Blue Earth Area 6, United South Central 1: The Bucs swept the singles slate in the home victory.
Addison Armstrong and Olivia Dutton each won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. At No. 3, Grace Hanson won 6-3, 6-0, while Carol Schrader won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.
Le Sueur-Henderson 4, Belle Plaine 3: Chole Brandt won 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the Giants in the home win.
At No. 4 singles, LSH’s Maggie Froelich won 6-1, 6-1.
