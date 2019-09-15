Mitchell Johnstone
Sport: Cross country
School: Cleveland
Class: Senior
The highlights: Johnstone is a two-time all-state cross country runner who is off to a tremendous start to this season for Mankato Loyola/Cleveland. He is ranked No. 9 individually for the eighth-ranked Crusaders. This week, he took first place at the Norwood Young America Invitational on Tuesday with a time of 16:22 and first at the Crusader Invitational on Friday with a time of 16:50.8, his third first-place finish of the season. He also has a second-place finish.
