Charlie Pickell
School: Mankato West
Class: Senior
Sport: Wrestling
Highlights: Pickell, a four-time state finalist and a two-time state champion, is one of the most decorated wrestlers in West history, and is on pace to hold every significant West record by season’s end.
He currently has a school and city record 217 career wins. He also holds the West record with 125 falls.
This season, Pickell is 18-2 and is currently ranked first in the state at 132 pounds in Class AA.
Andrew Morgan
School: Waseca
Class: Junior
Sport: Basketball
Highlights: The 6’8” post is currently averaging 20.2 points per game and 7.3 Rebounds per game. He’s shooting 65% from the field and is averaging 2.0 blocks per game.
Morgan was a vital part the Jays’ team that took second at the Class AA state tournament last season.
He plays football in the fall.
Prep Spotlight runs on Sundays during the high school sports seasons and highlights student-athletes who have performed well this season. If you know someone who deserves to be in the spotlight, please nominate her or him by emailing us at sports@mankatofreepress.com.
