MINNEAPOLIS — Le Sueur-Henderson junior Greta Nesbit ended up reaching the consolation final at the Class A girls tennis meet Friday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Nesbit, who went 1-1 on Thursday, opened consolation play Friday morning with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ally Agerland of Holy Family Catholic. In the consolation championship, Nesbit lost 6-2, 6-2 to Jane Spading of Rochester Loudres.
St. James Area’s double team of Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler lost their first consolation match Friday. The Blue Earth Area team of Tea Armstrong and Arika Howard also lost their opening match in the consolation bracket Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.