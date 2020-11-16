MANKATO -- Mackenzie Schweim had nine kills and served five aces as Mankato East defeated Austin 3-0 in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Monday at the East gym.
Scores were 25-10, 25-14, 25-9 as East won its sixth straight match.
Kailee Magaard made 23 assists, Lexi Karge had six kills, and Ellen Witte made nine digs.
East (8-3, 7-3 in Big Nine) hosts Mankato West on Thursday.
Mankato West 3, Rochester Century 0: Abbi Stierlen made 31 digs as the Scarlets won 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 in a Big Nine match at Rochester.
Grace Banse had 10 kills and 13 digs, and Megan Meyer and Sydney McGraw each had six kills. Genesis Jackson made 24 assists, and Allison Banse had 20 digs.
West (7-2) plays at Hutchinson on Tuesday.
Cleveland 3, Mankato Loyola 0: Emily Kern had 11 kills, five blocks and four ace serves as the Clippers won 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 in a Valley Conference match at Fitzgerald gym.
Halle McCabe had 10 kills, and Emma Sweere had 13 digs and five ace serves. Taylin Gosch added 37 assists.
For Loyola, Addy Fraze had five kills, while Sienna Pawlitschek had four kills and eight digs. Allie Pawlitschek made eight digs, and Sammy Kann had eight assists.
Loyola (1-9) plays at Madelia on Tuesday. Cleveland (9-1) hosts Loyola on Thursday.
Springfield 3, Sleepy Eye 0: McKenna Strong had 10 kills and served two aces in Sleepy Eye's 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 loss in a Tomahawk Conference match.
Emma Schieffert added four kills, and Brooke Arneson had 14 assists and 13 digs.
Sleepy Eye plays Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at home on Thursday.
