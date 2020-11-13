The Free Press
ST. CLAIR — Emily Kern had 16 kills, 12 blocks and 26 digs to lead Cleveland past St. Clair 3-1 in a Valley Conference volleyball match Friday.
Scores were 25-17, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16.
Halle McCabe had 18 kills for the Clippers, and Taylin Gosch had 39 assists. Emma Sweere had 29 digs, Harley Connor added seven kills, and Laci Hollerich had six kills.
For St. Clair, Caroline Schimek made 25 assists. Maddy Lynch had nine kills, and Brooke Sonnek had 14 blocks.
St. Clair (5-5) plays Thursday at Alden-Conger. Cleveland (8-1) plays Mankato Loyola on Monday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 3, Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 2: Dani Freyberg had 47 assists as the Knights won 18-25, 25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13 in a Valley match at Northrop.
Lakesha Carter made 14 kills, and Maggie Graupman had 10 kills. Lauren Kuebler had 20 digs.
LCWM (5-5) plays Tuesday at home against Martin County West.
Madelia 3, Nicollet 1: Brooke Lensing made 16 kills as Madelia won the Valley match 16-25, 27-25, 25-13, 25-12 at home.
Danikia Elsenmenger added eight kills and three blocks, and Naomi Haedt had 34 assists. Dora Facudo had 33 digs, and Corban Tarto made 19 digs.
Madelia (2-6) plays Saturday against Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman at Northrop.
New Ulm 3, Waseca 0: Maddi O’Connor had 14 kills as New Ulm won the Big South Conference match 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 at home.
Natalie Yackley had 35 assists and served three aces, while Riley Melby made 12 kills and three blocks. Laura Bertrang had four blocks, and Nicole Albrecht made 15 digs and served four aces.
New Ulm (7-1, 7-0 in Big South) plays Tuesday at home against Blue Earth Area.
Cedar Mountain 3, Sleepy Eye 2: Brooke Arneson finished with 22 assists and 19 digs in Sleepy Eye’s 17-25, 25-8, 25-14, 23-25, 15-11 loss in a Tomahawk Conference match.
McKenna Strong had 12 kills and 13 digs, and Morgan Klein added six kills, 10 digs and two ace serves.
Sleepy Eye (1-6) will host Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Saturday.
