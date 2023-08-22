The volleyball season begins, with the local teams trying to improve with a bunch of new faces.
Mankato West
The Scarlets will look for a quicker offensive set and scrappy defensive play to offset a lack of size up front.
Junior outside hitter Ella Olson ripped 140 kills and came up with 186 digs last season, when West was 11-14, 7-4 in Big Nine Conference.
“We have three really strong players back from last year to kind of lead everybody,” West coach Stacy Jackson said. “We have some players moving up so hopefully we can round off our lineup and come out with a strong team. We’ll be great on the defensive side, but we’re not very tall so we’re going to have to do whatever we can to be scrappy and be smart in covering our hitters.”
Senior libero Allison Banse picked up a team-best 306 digs, while senior middle hitter Tori Tosch collected 30 kills and 38 blocks. Senior setter Brooklyn is the other experienced player back after totaling 225 assists, 86 digs and 15 ace serves.
“We need to work on running a quicker offense because we are so short,” Jackson said. “We’ll have to work on getting our sets down and our hitters moving faster. I like that there seems to be not a lot of drama with this group. Everybody gets along pretty well. While there not always super tight coming into it, it’s fun to see them come together. We should improve as the season goes on, especially when we find a lineup that jells together.”
Four seniors — setter Torii Emery, defensive specialist Kenzie Hoppe, outside hitter Lydia Sandvig and right-side hitter Rachel Skjevland — are expected to land some playing time as well. Junior middle hitter Addison Kuiper, sophomore defensive specialist Valencia Carrera, sophomore right-side hitter Aubrey Doyscher and freshman outside hitter Maleah Grunst complete the varsity roster.
West opens its season Friday by hosting Rochester Century.
Mankato East
The Cougars will be looking to take a step forward after finishing 6-8, 4-7 in Big Nine play last season.
Sophomore middle hitter Emily Hacker was second on the team with 96 kills and will lead a team that served at 91%.
“We’re a pretty young team with some holes to fill from last year,” East coach Dan Blasl said. “But we’re excited with the growth we’ve made this year. We have a long way to go as a team but I think we’re on the right track. We’re hoping to take a few steps forward compared to last year. There’s a lot of potential on this team so I am excited to see where we go as a group.”
Four others — senior outside hitter Ellie Edberg, senior setter Madelyn Mack, senior libero Destiny Reasner and junior outside hitter Jayda Swalve — are also back from last year’s rotation. Senior setter Vanessa Sowder, senior outside hitter Jenna Uldyrych, junior middle hitter Jadyn Meyer and sophomore outside hitter Carlie Wendinger add plenty of depth to the roster.
“If we stay in system we have some big hitters that are versatile,” Blasl said. “We have a lot of kids who can play the back row and they really hit the floor to dig things up. I think our speed can be used to our advantage. We need to be able to read the other teams’ hitters and get to our spots on defense. This is a positive group who hold each other accountable and are always cheering for each other.”
East begins its season Aug. 28 at Red Wing.
Mankato Loyola
The Crusaders will look to junior setter Sammy Kann and junior libero Gabby Bemmels to help turnaround last season’s 2-14 record. Kann totaled 259 assists and 24 ace serves while Bemmels tallied 368 digs and 21 ace serves.
“Our expectations last year were to just go out compete and do the best we can,” Loyola coach Erica Swanson said. “I saw a lot of improvement during the season and we made some positive strides in the right direction. These girls have put in a lot of time and hard work over the summer so I am excited to how strong they come out right off the bat.”
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Templin recorded 20 kills and 10 blocks, while freshman middle hitter Aryah Zuehlke added 16 kills and 10 blocks. Junior defensive specialist Grace Stoffel, freshman right-side hitter Amelia Steckel, freshman middle/outside Eloise Frey and junior defensive specialist Sophia Skinner round out the Crusaders’ rotation.
“Sammy and Gabby have really stepped up their leadership roles in pulling the girls together,” Swanson said. “They’ve created a lot of team bonding and I can see that coming out in the first week of practice and it’s only going to continue to get stronger.”
