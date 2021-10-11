The Free Press
MONTGOMERY — Grace Remmert finished with six kills and 19 digs for the St. Peter volleyball team in a 3-0 nonconference victory over Tri-City United Monday.
Scores were 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.
Kylee Horner and Lilly Ruffin each added seven kills for the Saints. McKenzie Pettis added 16 digs.
Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s 3, Nicollet 0: Marah Hulke finished with 20 digs and 17 assists for the Raiders in the nonconference road loss.
Scores were 25-19, 25-29, 25-17.
Hayley Selby and Olivia Whitmore each finished with eight kills for the Raiders.
Nicollet plays Tuesday at Mankato Loyola.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Madelia 0: Abbie Riederer had six kills and 12 digs for the Chargers in the nonconference 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 road win.
Sam Dalueg added 18 digs and 11 assists for MVL.
For Madelia, Brooke Lensing finished with five kills and three blocks.
The Blackhawks host Edgerton Tuesday. MVL will host Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s Tuesday.
Bethlehem Academy 3, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 2: Alex Heuss finished with 16 kills and six digs for the Bucs in the road loss.
Scores were 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8.
Claire Bohlen had 12 kills and 24 digs for WEM, and Josie Volkmann added 27 digs.
The Bucs play at the Eastview Tournament this weekend.
