The Free Press
MANKATO — Emily Bergeman made 10 kills and 20 digs to lead Mankato West past Faribault 3-0 in a Big Nine Conference volleyball match Monday at the West gym.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-20, 25-21.
Abbi Stierlen made 26 digs. Kayla Grunst had 16 assists and five kills. Mattea Burmeister made three blocks.
West plays today at Rochester Century.
St. James Area 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 0: Lakesha Carter made nine kills for the Knights, which dropped the nonconference match at St. James 25-13, 25-23, 25-18.
Allie Wiens added 11 assists for LCWM (1-5), which hosts Madelia tonight in a Valley Conference match.
For the Saints, Addie Bowers and Kaydi Anderson each had seven kills. Maddie Brey made 23 assists and was 21 of 21 serving with four aces.
St. James Area (2-3) plays Thursday at home against New Ulm.
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 3, Nicollet 0: Jill Thompson made 11 kills and 11 digs in the Raiders’ nonconference home loss.
Mara Hulke was 7 of 7 serving with an ace, and she had one block.
Nicollet (1-2) plays at Alden-Conger in a Valley match tonight. Alden-Conger lost 3-1 to Goodhue on Monday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Maple River 1: Maddie Pearson made 40 assists as the Chargers won the nonconference match at Mapleton.
Scores were 25-23, 17-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Mara Weisensel had 18 kills and nine digs, and Emma Nelson added 16 kills and 12 digs. Abbie Riederer served three aces with 12 digs.
Abby Kutz made 10 kills for Maple River, and Laura Satkova added eight kills. Halie McGregor made 15 digs, and Ally Bruegger served five aces.
Maple River hosts Blooming Prairie on Thursday. MVL (6-1) hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Thursday for a Tomahawk Conference match.
Jackson County Central 3, New Ulm 0: Natalie Yackley made 14 assists with two ace serves and six digs in the Eagles’ Big South Conference loss 25-17, 25-22, 25-14.
Nora Windshill and Ally Steffensmeier each had five kills, and Emmy Munson made five blocks.
New Ulm (2-2) plays at St. Peter tonight.
New Richland-Hart- land-Ellendale-Geneva 3, Fairmont 2: Grace Tufte made 24 assists as the Panthers prevailed in the nonconference home game. Set scores were not available.
Sophie Stork made 11 kills and nine digs, and Anna Jacobson had five kills and four blocks.
NRHEG (1-3) plays Wednesday at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.