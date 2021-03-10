ST. PETER -- Spencer Ruedy and Rieley Fleming each won by fall, but Mankato East lost 49-21 to St. Peter in the opening round of the Section 2AA wrestling tournament Wednesday.
Ruedy won the 145-pound match, while Fleming won at 285.
In the other opening-round match, Scott West defeated Waseca 54-14. Scott West then defeated St. Peter 31-27.
Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran 64, Mankato West 14: Damian Riewe and Gannon Rosenfeld each won by fall in the Scarlets' loss to the top seed in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament at Hutchinson.
Riewe won the 145 match by technical foul 21-6, while Rosenfeld had a pin in 36 seconds at 220. Brody Koberoski won 6-4 at 126.
Tri-City United won 42-25 over Hutchinson in the other opening match, then defeated Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran 36-24 in the second match.
TCU and Scott West will meet for the section championship at noon Saturday at St. Peter.
The Section 2AA individual tournament begins Wednesday at Mankato East.
