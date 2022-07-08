1. Burglary
Police took a theft report that allegedly occurred June 16 at 300 W. Sixth Street, which is near Roosevelt Elementary School. Reported stolen was radio equipment valued at $1,200.
2. Theft
Police took a theft report at 602 S. Front Street, which is the address of the Walgreens store downtown. Stolen were multiple bottles of alcohol including Finest Call Grenadine, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jim Beam Boubon, Phillips Vodka, Seagrans 7 Crown, Stolichnaya Blueberry Vodka, Tanqueray Vodka, Tito’s Vodka and Windsor Canadian Whiskey. Total losses were estimated at nearly $200.
3. Theft
1801 Monks Ave.
Police took a report of a theft that allegedly occurred June 29. Stolen was a white Rockhopper bike valued at $1,000.
4. Theft
219 E. Elm Street
Police took a report of a theft that allegedly occurred June 30 at 219 Elm Street, which is near Washington Park. Stolen was a custom gold grill for teeth valued at $900.
5. Theft
1621 Madison Ave.
Police took a report of a theft that allegedly occurred July 2 at 1621 Madison Ave., which is the address of Aldi Food Store. Reported stolen were two wireless bluetooth speakers with charging cords, a backpack and clothing, all of which were valued at about $500.
