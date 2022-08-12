1. Vandalism
526 S 5th St.
Police took a report of damage to a Chevrolet Malibu. The incident, which resulted in damages of about $2,000, took place July 31 at 526 S. 5th St., which is near the Blue Earth County Historical Society.
2. Burglary
1721 Madison Ave.
Police took a report of a burglary that occurred Aug. 1 at 1721 Madison Ave., which is near the U-Haul business. Taken were clothing, furniture and household items valued at about $2,200.
3. Burglary
201 Sioux Road
Police took a report of burglary that occurred Aug. 3 at 201 Sioux Road, which is the address of a T-Mobile store. Items taken included Apple watches and iPhones and Samsung mobile phones. Losses were estimated at nearly $10,000.
4. Vandalism
447 N. Division St.
Police took a report of vandalism that occurred Aug. 3 at 447 N. Division St., which is on the Bethany Lutheran College campus. The damage was a cracked car windshield with damages estimated at $500.
5. Theft
1701 Monks Ave.
Police took a report of theft that occurred Aug. 4 at 1701 Monks Ave., which is the address of the Krik Trip store near the Minnesota State University campus. Reported stolen were two mountain bikes with a combined value of $1,700.
