1. Vehicle theft

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12, North Mankato police took three reports of stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were recovered. In one case, police have no suspects. In another, a suspect has been charged in Nicollet County District Court. Ans in the third case, charges are pending. One vehicle was taken from 2156 Eagle Ridge Drive. One was recovered on Veterans Memorial Bridge. The third was recovered on Kingsway Drive. No other details were available.

2. Vandalism

105 E Walnut St., Mankato

Police took a report of vandalism that occurred Nov. 6 at 105 E Walnut St., which is the address of Walnut Towers. The caller reported damage to a television and two computers, with total losses estimated at nearly $1,500.

3. Burglary

232 Joseph Path

Police took a report of a burglary that occurred Nov. 6 at 232 Joseph Path, which is near the Maverick All Sports Dome. Stolen were a television and other items, with losses estimated at more than $700.

4. Vandalism

40 Hilltop Lane

Police took a report of vandalism that occurred Nov. 11 at 40 Hilltop Lane, which is near the Hilltop Lane Apartments. The caller reported damage to a vehicle, with losses estimated at $2,200.

5. Purse snatching

1750 Madison Ave.

Police took a report of a “purse-snatching” that occurred Nov. 11 at 1750 Madison Avenue. Stolen was a wallet and its contents valued at $50.

