1. Vehicle theft
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12, North Mankato police took three reports of stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were recovered. In one case, police have no suspects. In another, a suspect has been charged in Nicollet County District Court. Ans in the third case, charges are pending. One vehicle was taken from 2156 Eagle Ridge Drive. One was recovered on Veterans Memorial Bridge. The third was recovered on Kingsway Drive. No other details were available.
2. Vandalism
105 E Walnut St., Mankato
Police took a report of vandalism that occurred Nov. 6 at 105 E Walnut St., which is the address of Walnut Towers. The caller reported damage to a television and two computers, with total losses estimated at nearly $1,500.
3. Burglary
232 Joseph Path
Police took a report of a burglary that occurred Nov. 6 at 232 Joseph Path, which is near the Maverick All Sports Dome. Stolen were a television and other items, with losses estimated at more than $700.
4. Vandalism
40 Hilltop Lane
Police took a report of vandalism that occurred Nov. 11 at 40 Hilltop Lane, which is near the Hilltop Lane Apartments. The caller reported damage to a vehicle, with losses estimated at $2,200.
5. Purse snatching
1750 Madison Ave.
Police took a report of a “purse-snatching” that occurred Nov. 11 at 1750 Madison Avenue. Stolen was a wallet and its contents valued at $50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.