1. Theft
90 Cottage Path
Police took a report of a theft that occurred Oct. 16 at 90 Cottage Path, which is near Rosa Parks Elementary School. Taken were a MacBook Air computer and Apple iPad, with total losses estimated at $1,500.
2. Theft
50 Sibley Parkway
Police took a report of a theft that occurred Oct. 18 at 50 Sibley Parkway, which is near the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. Reported stolen was a catalytic converter from Lexus passenger car valued at $6,941.74.
3. Theft
1921 Bassett Drive
Police took a report of a theft from vehicle that occurred Oct. 19 at 1921 Bassett Drive, which is the address of the Kohl’s store. Taken was a chainsaw and leaf blower, with total losses estimated at $700.
4. Theft
120 N Broad St.
Police took a report of a theft that occurred Oct. 21 at 120 N. Broad St., which is the address of the Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic. Taken were four eyeglass frames. Total losses were estimated at about $1,400. 10/21/2022
5. Vandalism
140 Homestead Road
Police took a report of vandalism that occurred on Oct. 21 at 140 Homestead Road. Damage estimated at $250 was was done to the front passenger side window of a Mazda CX-5.
