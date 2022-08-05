1. Vandalism
1881 Madison Ave.
Police took a report of vandalism July 22 at 1881 Madison Ave., which is the address of Mankato’s Walmart store. Someone reported damage to an “ignition” valued at $8,000. No other information was available.
2. Vandalism
104 Parsons St.
Police took a report of vandalism that occurred July 23 at 104 Parsons St., which is in Mankato’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. One wood fence and a partial retaining wall valued at $3,000 were destroyed.
3. Theft from vehicle
1329 N. Broad St.
Police took a report of theft from a vehicle that occurred July 24 at 1329 N. Broad St., which is in the Tourtellotte Park neighborhood. Among the items taken were a purse, Epi pens and various tools. Total losses were estimated at nearly $3,500.
4. Vandalism
110 E. Cherry St.
Police took a report of vandalism that occurred on July 25 at 110 E. Cherry Street, which is in Mankato’s downtown area. Someone reported a dented car door veiled at $2,103.
5. Burglary
112 State St.
Police took a report of a burglary that occurred July 29 at 112 State St., which is a residence near West High School. Items reported stolen include a gaming system, a Samsung Tablet and several gift cards. Total losses were estimated at nearly $900.
