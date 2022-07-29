1. Burglary
830 N 4th St.
Police took a report of a burglary that took place July 12 at 830 N. 4th St. Items reported stolen include a TV, sound bar, speakers, mini-fridge and articles of clothing. Losses were estimated at more than $1,200.
2. Vandalism
200 W. Rock St.
Police took a report of vandalism July 14 at 200 W. Rock St., which is the address of Dotson Castings. Losses included unspecified damage to a vehicle’s door valued at about $2,000.
3. Burglary
Police took a report of a burglary that occured July 15 at 201 W. Mabel St., which is the address of a storage unit facility. Items reported missing from one of the unites included electronic equipment, crystal rocks, clothing and other items. Total losses were estimated at more than $3,700.
4. Burglary
1708 N. Riverfront Drive
Police took a report of a burglary that occurred July 16 at 1708 N. Riverfront Drive. Among the items taken were miscellaneous clothing and electronic items. Losses were estimated at more than $1,000.
5. Theft
1234 Raintree Road
Police took a report of a theft that occurred July 22 at 1234 Raintree Road, which is the address of Toyota of Mankato. Taken from a vehicle was a CCM hockey bag full of equipment valued at $1,000.
