1. Burglary

830 N 4th St.

Police took a report of a burglary that took place July 12 at 830 N. 4th St. Items reported stolen include a TV, sound bar, speakers, mini-fridge and articles of clothing. Losses were estimated at more than $1,200.

2. Vandalism

200 W. Rock St.

Police took a report of vandalism July 14 at 200 W. Rock St., which is the address of Dotson Castings. Losses included unspecified damage to a vehicle’s door valued at about $2,000.

3. Burglary

Police took a report of a burglary that occured July 15 at 201 W. Mabel St., which is the address of a storage unit facility. Items reported missing from one of the unites included electronic equipment, crystal rocks, clothing and other items. Total losses were estimated at more than $3,700.

4. Burglary

1708 N. Riverfront Drive

Police took a report of a burglary that occurred July 16 at 1708 N. Riverfront Drive. Among the items taken were miscellaneous clothing and electronic items. Losses were estimated at more than $1,000.

5. Theft

1234 Raintree Road

Police took a report of a theft that occurred July 22 at 1234 Raintree Road, which is the address of Toyota of Mankato. Taken from a vehicle was a CCM hockey bag full of equipment valued at $1,000.

