MANKATO — The public is invited to review the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 7 Area Transportation Improvement Program.
The ATIP lists all federal and state funded transportation projects in District 7 for the four-year period.
A public meeting about the plan will take place 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Bridge Plaza, 201 N. Riverfront Drive.
There will be a brief presentation and MnDOT staff will be available for questions and comments for the remainder of the open house.
There are 24 state highway projects proposed in District 7 between 2023 and 2026. Projects may include highway construction, railroad-crossing improvements, bridge replacements, bike trails and transit vehicle acquisition.
For questions about the meeting, contact Joel Hanif at the Region Nine Development Commission at joel@rndc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.