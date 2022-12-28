Over the past year, we saw the fallout of George Floyd’s murder by a then-Minneapolis police officer continue to influence the public safety landscape across the Twin Cities and statewide — more than two years after it happened.
Minneapolis came into the year fresh off the failure of a ballot initiative to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.
Residents were still focused on reforms, while others pointed to rising crime as a more immediate concern (though it didn’t play out that way in November’s election).
Here are stories from the past year that summed it all up:
Minnesota Department of Human Rights report on Minneapolis police
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights in April released a scathing report finding that the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a decade of discriminatory policing.
The pattern-or-practice investigation, which began days after Floyd’s murder in 2020, found that MPD officers were more likely to stop, cite, arrest and use force against residents of color, particularly Black residents.
It also found MPD officers consistently used racist, misogynistic and disrespectful language.
The officers also used social media to covertly surveil Black residents and organizations.
The report detailed an organizational culture within the department that failed to hold officers accountable for misconduct and led to inappropriate use of force.
After several starts and stops in negotiations between the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the city over the summer, the two sides are working on crafting a court-enforceable agreement known as a consent decree that will feature changes required to be carried out by the city.
The Department of Justice’s civil rights division is conducting its own pattern-or-practice investigation into MPD, which is expected to yield its own findings next year.
