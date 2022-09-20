Q. I’ve heard about the health benefits of pumpkin, but can you share a few different ideas on how to include it in my family’s diet?
A. From carving pumpkins to ordering this flavor at our favorite coffee shops, we notice the many fall facelifts companies do to their products to welcome this time of the year. Here are five ways to include pumpkin (and its benefits) into your diet.
Protect Your Sight with a Smoothie: Wake those tired eyes with a smoothie that promotes eye health. Simply blend a quarter of a cup of 100% pure pumpkin with fruit such as bananas or pineapple, milk, and a dash of cinnamon for a frozen fall drink you’ll rush out of bed for. The vibrant orange color of pumpkin comes from the antioxidant beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A in the body – which just so happens to be the A+ vitamin for eye health.
A Bowl of Chili to Boost Immunity: There’s nothing better than warming up with a bowl of chili on a crisp, fall day – well, besides adding a can of pumpkin to that very steamy soup. Not only are you adding more fiber to the pot, your family won’t even notice. In addition, fall welcomes the start of cold and flu season, so why not protect yourself with the plethora of nutrients that defend us against sick days? You can thank the vitamins C and A found within this great gourd for that.
Eat Mac-n-Cheese and Look Young While You Do It: What’s better than vegetables? Invisible ones that your kids (or spouse) try to avoid. Serve up a dish that’s devoured by all, yet jazz it up with a can of pumpkin. Not only will the orange puree mix in well with the cheese, the beta-carotene found within this canned pick acts as a natural sunblock. Hey there, gourd-geous!
Snack Right and Stay Satisfied: Put energy bites with pumpkin on your snack list this week to keep hunger at bay the fall, flavorful way. Simply add a quarter of a cup of pumpkin puree to your favorite energy bite recipe and enjoy the flavor of the season in a no-bake bite. With an ample amount of fiber found in this canned option, you’ll notice snack attacks are few and far between.
Good to the Last Seed to Protect Against Deficiencies: Sure, you can roast the seeds found in the jack-o’-lantern you carve, or you can reap the nutritional powerhouses of the pumpkin seeds found within the grocery store. A majority of adults are deficient in the nutrient magnesium, yet – lucky for us – pumpkin (seeds) save the day again. Fatigue, muscle spasms and migraines are all common symptoms associated with a magnesium deficiency. Sprinkle pumpkin seeds on salads, toss in your energy bites, or enjoy in a trail mix to ensure you are living the fall season to the fullest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.