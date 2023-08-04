I attended the annual United Way Women with Heart event hosted by the Greater Mankato Area United Way for 14 years. The event brought together hundreds of women from various sectors to support a new fundraising campaign and unite the community.
This year's keynote by Nancy Fitzsimmons, a social work professor from Minnesota State University, focused on upstream solutions to pressing challenges. United Way's commitment to funding solutions is evident, with over $2 million directed to partner agencies in basic needs, health and education.
Unlike past years, Fitzsimmons emphasized addressing problems at their root causes instead of temporary interventions. She highlighted the importance of preventive measures, considering the interconnectivity of issues like housing and food insecurity, income inequality and adverse health impacts.
Fitzsimmons did not propose redirecting funds from crisis work but called for a comprehensive understanding of ongoing hardships. The responsibility lies with the entire community, including United Way donors, who can promote change in many ways, including informal and formal conversations about fair wages and advocating for low-income and multi-family housing.
To bring about upstream community change, ongoing conversations and understanding are essential. Fitzsimmons' keynote significantly furthered this dialogue, and I hope United Way and other agencies continue to explore these crucial topics.
In conclusion, this Women with Heart event provided a fresh perspective on addressing community challenges through upstream approaches. By working together and embracing preventive measures, we can create a more equitable and supportive community where vulnerable individuals are spared from preventable crises.
Sophie Hoiseth
Mankato
