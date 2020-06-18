Responding to recent Free Press articles and letters to the editor addressing the controversy surrounding Mankato School Board member Abdi Sabrie’s accusation of racism on the board:
I have known Abdi since we first met in a Blandin Community Leadership workshop in 2011. At the time I recognized his intelligence and leadership capabilities, and perhaps even suggested that someday he run for public office.
Since then he has done just that, for Mankato City Council and Mankato School Board, on which he ultimately won a seat. I supported him in all of his.
I hadn’t spoken to Abdi for a while until recently when I called him to find out his observations on the school board controversy. Yet from before I was aware of his longstanding frustration with how the school district was being administered in terms of students of color.
In our conversation he praised the teachers and mentioned his support for Paul Peterson, the new superintendent. But a primary frustration, to him, has been the lack of meaningful dialog on the school board itself.
The Mankato School Board today is composed of good people, nearly all of whom I have actively supported in their candidacies. But many have been on the board for over a dozen years. For example: Ann Hendricks, 24 years; Jodi Sapp, 18 years; Judi Brandon, 13 years; Sara Hansen, 12 years.
Having been involved in numerous organizations, I know how fresh blood and new thinking can revitalize a group. Experience is important, but experience must be balanced with revitalized perspectives.
While I support the School Board’s willingness to turn to mediation for the current dispute, perhaps more fundamental changes are needed. One might be to consider term limits for school board members.
Unfortunately, that cannot be accomplished at a local level. According the Minnesota School Boards Association, term limitations can only be authorized by state legislation.
Most students spend a maximum of 12 or so years in the school system. That should be enough for school board members as well.
Leigh Pomeroy
Mankato
