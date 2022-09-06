MANKATO — Radio Mankato announced this week that one of its most popular spots on the dial is now playing hit songs from the '80s and '90s.
The new station, called 93.1 KATO Hits, launched after a week of radio listeners hearing mothing but "Macarena" on 93.1. It was previously a country music station.
Radio Mankato also announced that the station's morning show, “KATO Wake Up” will be hosted by Cari Moriarty and Jeff "Stunt Monkey" Lang, whose show moves from Hot 96.7.
The morning show previously heard on 93.1, Lisa Kaye and Crew, has moved to 100.5 FM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.