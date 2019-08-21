Radio Mankato will broadcast University of Minnesota football games this season to the greater Mankato area and surrounding communities, the university and its multimedia rights holder, Learfield IMG College’s Gopher Sports Properties, announced this week.
Game broadcasts will air on KXLP Classic Rock 94.1 and 105.9 with additional programming, including Gopher Football Weekly with coach P.J. Fleck, featured on The Fan Mankato 1230 AM and 103.1 FM, and KTOE AM 1420 and 102.7 FM.
Gopher Football Weekly airs at noon Tuesdays on The Fan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.