Occupation: MBA graduate with work experience. Now a homemaker.
City of residence: Mankato
Do you or did you have children in the district? Two kids in the school district now
Do you have prior civic service experience? No
Why are you running for School Board?
Having aspiration to be leader and work together mentality made me look forward to contributing to Mankato Area Public School system and Mankato people group families.
I have a master’s degree in business administration with finance and public relations management. Working at various organizations made me successful building excellent communication and human relation skills. Fully proficient with strong sense of fairness, equity justice. Currently a mother focusing on my family, kids' education and also volunteering services. Beyond these characteristics, I’m passionate for children's future and anticipate demonstrating abilities to improve quality of education with proper and esteem choices for benefit of community.
What would be your top priorities as a School Board member?
1) Enhance communication, collaboration: Envision student academic success, engagement with parents and develop sense of fair play and ability to listen and communicate well.
2) Programs focused on equity: Encourage importance of equity with district-initiated programs.
3) Transportation and busing schedules: Develop road map to manage increasing student population with proper transportation.
4) Mode of teaching: With current pandemic COVID conditions, motivational speakers to present sessions to students on how to handle current situations.
5) Health and nutrition services: One of important meals is breakfast, so offering free breakfast for all kids at school, a huge undertaking working funds from local organizations.
Describe 2-3 ways the School District should improve the way it serves students, staff, families or the community?
To me School Board administration is one of the most significant responsibilities a resident can undertake. As core responsibilities, the school board member voices community input, envisions the educational future of the community and then collectively formulates strategic goals. Must have capacity to characterize outcomes, and finally sets the course for the Mankato public school district.
What are the most significant challenges the district will face in coming years and how will you address them?
Below are few challenges need to be address with increasing student & family population.
1) Enhance communication, collaboration.
2) Programs focused on equity.
3) Transportation and busing schedules.
4) Mode of teaching.
5) Health and nutrition services.
Do you believe there are racial and socioeconomic inequities within the district? How should they be addressed?
Not with the current standards and best practices. But district should always look for methods to encourage importance of equity with district initiated programs. Educate students and practice anti-racism, equality and empathy to each other.
Would you support a referendum request for a new school or building improvements?
If the situation demands, yes will share voice along with community residents.
How do view the district's response to the pandemic to date and what should be the priorities in early 2021?
School district handled wisely with proper policies in place. But still need to continue addition improvements to the plan and set health and safety of students as top priorities.
The pandemic may require School Boards to make tough budget decisions. What would guide your choices if budget cuts are necessary?
Having profound knowledge in finance and accounting will ensure me to develop proper justification of funds allotment, planning, budgeting, prioritization and resource assignment. I can give enough time to go through complex budget documents assimilating results. I always balance budget allocation by analyzing current spending, aligning it with defined goals, and evaluating alternative resource allocations with cost saving strategies.
