MANKATO — Rasmussen College, which has one of its 23 campuses in Mankato’s Madison East Center, has announced a name change to Rasmussen University.
The 121-year-old for-profit institution is headquartered in Minnesota but has a presence in several Midwestern and Great Plains states as well as Florida, also offering online programming.
Rasmussen is regionally-accredited and has programs leading to associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The name change officially occurred in October of 2020, according to Rasmussen’s website.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.