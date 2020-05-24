The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they are not shopping more even after many retail stores have reopened, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 401 total respondents, 346 voters — more than 86% — say they’re not changing their recent shopping habits despite Minnesota easing some business restrictions as state officials grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Only 55 voters said they were shopping more.
River Hills Mall and other retailers across the Mankato area opened their doors last week for the first time in several months as the state and nation went into lockdown to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.
At River Hills, the entire seating area in the food court is roped off and seating everywhere else in the mall removed. Hand sanitizer is available at each entrance, increased cleaning regimens in place and signage around the mall reminds people to distance.
“Shopping smart 6 feet apart,” reads one sign on the floor.
Another sign on the floor, near the food court, shows a six foot space with six sub sandwiches outlined. “Think 6 foot-long subs,” reads the sign.
River Hills Mall manager Andy Wilke said food court restaurants will be selling carry out food for now and awaiting more state guidance to see how rules will be loosened further on June 1 for restaurants, bars and theaters in the state.
Many business owners were excited to reopen their doors, but some feared shoppers wouldn’t be back in normal daily volumes for some time as the U.S. preps for a likely second wave of the virus later this summer.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Are you shopping more now that many stores have reopened?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters wrote they were still shopping only when necessary. While a few thought the state needed to end all lockdown restrictions (and several said they didn’t shop much to begin with), many commenters thought COVID-19 was too much of a danger to go shopping more than they needed.
“Definitely not shopping more,” Paul Brandon wrote. “The virus is still there, and still communicable. Too many people are not wearing masks and not observing distancing, so shopping is still by necessity only.”
“It’s not safe yet!” Judy Wreath wrote.
Denny Savick wrote, “The whole COVID-19 thing seems to be more of a political ploy. Open everything back up now. Those that don’t feel safe can stay home and wear masks when and where they feel necessary without judgement.”
“I will continue to shop only when necessary and I will not venture out without a mask,” Arlene Renshaw wrote. “The number of cases and number of deaths in our state continue to rise. This is no time to relax our response to this deadly virus, as medical experts continue to remind us.”
Alicia Rykhus wrote, “I have been doing more shopping this week but have been wearing a mask in every store and trying to only support locally owned small businesses.”
Marge Sweiger wrote, “Beauty parlors (and) fitness centers are what I am waiting to open.”
Bob Jentges wrote, “Except for necessities, I was not much of a shopper before the shutdown. But now, if the store/business is reopened and I need their product/service I’ll go there.”
Louis Schwartzkopf wrote, “Minnesota has not reached its peak; the number of new cases per day is still going up, as is the number of deaths per day. The risk of infection is at its maximum, and enclosed spaces are good places to be infected. I’ll wait until the risk goes down quite a bit.”
