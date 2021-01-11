The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say President Donald Trump should be removed from office either through impeachment, resignation or the 25th amendment, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 651 total respondents, 460 voters — about 71% — believe Trump should be removed from office after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. Another 191 voters disagreed.
Lawmakers on both sides are calling for Trump’s removal from office after the D.C. insurrection last week, with House Democrats gearing up to introduce impeachment articles as soon as Monday.
Republican Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have called for Trump’s resignation over the weekend, while top Democrats say they may want Trump’s Senate trial to be pushed back to the spring to allow more time for President-elect Joe Biden to transition into office.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Should President Donald Trump be removed from office after the past week’s insurrection on Capitol Hill?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters supported removing Trump from office, though some argued it was too close to the end of his term for his removal to be meaningful. Others said Trump must be held to account for inciting the riot that took place in D.C. on Wednesday.
“Yes, Trump needs to be removed by use of the 25th amendment or by impeachment,” Irene Christensen said. “If that is not going to happen, then hopefully after Jan. 20 he can be criminally charged. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said what Trump did to incite his supporters was wicked. Undermining the vote in a democracy is what makes his actions unacceptable.”
Jerry Groebner wrote, “If you listen to Trump’s entire speech to the group of peaceful protesters, he reminded them that we are the party of law and order. He concluded with telling them to do their protest but to keep it peaceful. What the hell do you people think he should have done, gone to the Capitol and tried to stop it? Where were these same people calling for his impeachment when Minneapolis was burning, Seattle, etc.? They were bailing those arrested out so they could do more destruction. They didn’t condemn the burning and non-peaceful protests.”
Mavis Richardson wrote, “Even with little time left in the administration, the impeachment process must be started. It will serve as precedent in case another president thinks he/she can do the same thing.”
Scott Starrett wrote, “President Trump has less than two weeks left in office. The kooky left wants to whine and snivel ‘til the end.”
Mary Miller wrote, “This country needs to have recall elections in all the states where members of Congress followed the inciteful language and lies of the president to attempt to overturn an election that was deemed valid by several court challenges. Trump lost. He tried to overthrow the government by a coup. They all violated their oath of office to uphold the Constitution.”
“Trump needs to be held accountable and there needs to be consequences to his actions,” Linda Good wrote. “People died and property was destroyed, not to mention democracy being put at risk, because of his incitement to take action against the government. I fear for what else he might do in the next few days. Invoke the 25th amendment because he is not fit for office. Impeach to deprive him of benefits and the opportunity to run again. And put him on trial for sedition and other crimes after he is out of office. It is a dangerous precedent to allow his actions to go unpunished.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.