A majority of area respondents say financial regulators shouldn't step into the Wall Street situation involving the inflated pricing of stocks such as GameStop, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 214 total respondents, 125 voters — more than 58% — oppose regulators addressing the situation around video game seller GameStop, AMC Theaters and other company stocks. Another 89 voters welcome regulators stepping in.
Amateur traders on the Reddit r/WallStreetBets forum have organized a massive buying campaign on company stocks that have been shorted by hedge funds in recent weeks, which culminated in the past week in huge stock price increases for several companies, most notably GameStop.
Several hedge funds have bet against GameStop by picking up shorts, or borrowed shares they sell then plan to buy back later at a lower price. However, amateur traders have decided to purchase and sell GameStop stocks, thus inflating the price and forcing those hedge funds to purchase the stocks at a severe loss.
The effect has rattled the stock market and caused concern about its fragility. The S&P 500 index suffered its worst week of losses last week since October GameStop stocks, on the other hand, have gone up 1,600% over the past three weeks.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you think regulators should step in to address the GameStop/Wall Street situation?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters almost uniformly denounced the practice of short-selling, while some said the market should be allowed to run its course as a result of the practice.
"Let the marketplace decide," Monika Antonelli wrote. "Buying stocks entails risk. Nothing is a sure thing. These companies took a position they were not in position to lose, and they lost. Now they have to pay the piper. Maybe next time they will use better judgement."
Bradford Hansen wrote, "This is not about making a longterm stock-buying decision. If you cannot afford to lose it, just watch and observe. This is about highly intelligent stay-at-home day traders taking hedge fund managers to task for their years of manipulating and leveraging stock prices. Jail time will be the result for many of Wall Streets inside traders involved with this fiasco."
Richard McCargar wrote, "It should be unlawful to purposely work to destroy the stock price of a company, which is something short-sellers do every day. They like to pretend they provide a valuable service to the markets by 'stress testing' stocks. It's the lie they use to help them strip the wealth out of our nation's corporations."
"Short squeezes have been with us forever," Bob Palmer wrote. "Until now it was insiders who did it to other insiders, so no one much cared. This time though it was an internet flash mob that attacked short sellers from outside the palace walls, so regulators moved in and protected the establishment from them. Look, if you sell a stock short your profit can never be greater than it is when the stock price reaches zero. Your potential loss on the other hand is infinite. So your win/loss ratio is unbalanced. If you know that and sell short anyway, you are taking a risk that a squeeze will not happen. Don't cry when one does."
Margery Lisle wrote, "My grandfather's life savings were wiped out, and my mother was never able to go to college because he was naively lured into short investing back in 1929. I thought that such margin investing had since become illegal, but I guess that's now been forgotten. How can you sell what you don't own? Greed is NOT good!"
