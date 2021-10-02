When the pandemic hit and forced us into involuntary isolation, many people took that as an opportunity to explore bicycling as a new hobby.
Online retailers, chain stores, and mom and pop shops all became extremely busy with customers hoping a bike could help them get some much-needed exercise and not lose touch with the outside world.
Organizers of the Mankato River Ramble have a message for those new bike owners: Oil up that bike chain and sign up for one of the biggest collective bike rides in the Midwest.
Mankato River Ramble, after taking the event virtual last year, is back Oct. 10 with a three-route event that promises to be part bike ride, part pie feast, part concert.
“The ride itself is like a traveling carnival,” says Chris Corley, one of the organizers and frequent riders of previous River Rambles.
The River Ramble is a daylong event where registered riders choose one of three bike routes: the 12-mile Minneopa Falls Loop, the 26-mile Pie Run or the 42-mile Lake Crystal Loop. Each route includes scenic attractions, rest stops with food and music, and opportunities to test out some of southern Minnesota’s best bike trails.
Bike enthusiast Eric Bunde has done the River Ramble three times. He didn’t know what to expect when he did his first one in 2015.
“I was amazed at how well organized it was,” he said. “There are people who ride the trails and make sure that they have a bike pump and they have tubes. And if you have a mechanical breakdown, there are people who will eventually be along to help you out. And then there’s different foods at different stops, and entertainment and there are bands and — I was so amazed at how well organized and how fun it was.”
As of midweek, roughly 1,000 people had signed up to participate, which organizers say is on pace with previous (in-person) River Rambles. Same-day registration is available at bikemn.org.
The Mankato River Ramble began in 2010 and has attracted participants from around the Midwest. But it also attracts townies, a fact that has prompted some to ask why they would pay to ride trails they can ride for free anytime.
“Sure, there’s a small fee to ride, but all the wonderful snacks and organization, ride marshals and support available, the music at every rest stop, camaraderie, laughter, and an arty T-shirt to make it seem less than a nominal fee,” said Becky Brooks, one of the organizers. “It’s worth every penny. And leftover proceeds go 100% back into supporting cycling in the community.”
Brooks said the River Ramble is “a celebration of the Mankato area cycling community, a celebration of being not only a beautiful region, but a cycling-friendly community with miles of accessible trails and bike-friendly roads.”
She said one of the best aspects of the River Ramble is being among like-minded individuals who value cycling, including some out-of-towners.
“I have heard riders from the Twin Cities say that the River Ramble is by far their favorite organized ride because of the beauty and variety of landscape, as well as the safety of the organized route with support along the way, and the delightful rest stops with amazing food and terrific music,” Brooks said. “Many riders — both visitors and local — say they don’t miss the River Ramble because it includes a piece of pie from the Rapidan Dam Store.”
