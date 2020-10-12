NICOLLET — Construction on Highway 111/22 will wrap up later this week.
Once the detour is removed late Thursday, a new speed limit will be in place for the stretch of road between Nicollet and Gaylord.
The limit was raised from 55 to 60 mph.
Motorists using the section of road will notice several improvements that allow for a safe increase in the speed limit.
In addition to repaving the road, the project added lighting at six rural intersections, installed two snow fences along Highway 22, replaced guardrail and included utility work in the city of Nicollet.
The Highway 111/22 work began May 4 and was completed in two stages with two separate detours over the construction season.
