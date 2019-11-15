Craig Douglas Nielsen, age 64, of St. Peter, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Northview-North Mankato Mortuary. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Northview-North Mankato Mortua…