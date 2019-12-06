ORLANDO — The roof has collapsed on a 94-year-old Florida church that was only recently granted historic landmark status, further endangering efforts to preserve the surrounding black community.
No one was injured when the roof of the Black Bottom House of Prayer in Parramore crumbled in on itself Thursday morning, news outlets report. It’s unclear what caused it, fire spokeswoman Ashley Papagni told the Orlando Sentinel.
“The slightest little change in shift of weight or wind and the rest of the building will collapse,” Orlando Fire District Chief Bryan Davis told WKMG-TV.
City officials ordered the unstable structure to be demolished. Pastor Dana Jackson and her two grandchildren raced inside Thursday trying to prevent that, and prayed for several minutes before leaving. City Commissioner Regina Hill also arrived and had the demolition work temporarily halted, but it was expected to resume on Friday.
The Associated Press
