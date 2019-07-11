ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud used a three-run third inning to start pulling away, defeating the Mankato MoonDogs 10-1 in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday.
The MoonDogs had tied the game at 1 on Nick Novak’s RBI single in the top of the third before the Rox scored the next nine runs.
Novak had two hits, as did Michael Perez and James Gargano.
Nick Schmidt took the loss, allowing six runs in five innings, though three of those runs were unearned.
The MoonDogs (20-25, 5-4 in second half) hosts St. Cloud tonight at Franklin Rogers Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.