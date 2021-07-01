ST. CLOUD — Matthew Higgins went 2 for 4 for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 5-1 Northwoods League road loss to St. Cloud Thursday.
The loss snapped Mankato’s seven-game winning streak, and puts the MoonDogs one game behind the Rox for first place in the Great Plains West.
Jacob Wilson went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a double for Mankato.
Boerema Owen took the loss for Mankato, while Johnny Dow tossed a complete game to get the win for St. Cloud.
Mankato (21-9) plays at Bismarck Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.