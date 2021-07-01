ST. CLOUD — Matthew Higgins went 2 for 4 for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 5-1 Northwoods League road loss to St. Cloud Thursday.

The loss snapped Mankato’s seven-game winning streak, and puts the MoonDogs one game behind the Rox for first place in the Great Plains West.

Jacob Wilson went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a double for Mankato.

Boerema Owen took the loss for Mankato, while Johnny Dow tossed a complete game to get the win for St. Cloud.

Mankato (21-9) plays at Bismarck Friday.

