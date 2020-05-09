Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.