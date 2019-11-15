Supreme Court takes Oracle-Google case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Friday it will referee a high-profile copyright dispute between technology giants Oracle and Google. Oracle says it wants nearly $9 billion from Google.
The case stems from Google’s development of its hugely popular Android operating system by using Oracle’s Java programming language.
N. Carolina redraws congressional map
RALEIGH, N.C. — A replacement map for North Carolina’s congressional districts was finalized Friday, with its lines redrawn to address alleged extreme partisan bias and endangering reelection prospects for two Republicans next year.
The GOP-controlled General Assembly enacted boundaries for 2020 elections with a party-line vote in the state Senate.
Judge: IS woman is not a citizen
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. government was correct when it determined a woman who joined the Islamic State group was not an American citizen despite her birth in the country.
Hoda Muthana was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama. In 2014, she left the U.S. to join IS apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not a U.S. citizen because her father was a diplomat at the time of her birth and revoked her passport.
She has now renounced the militant group and wants to return to the United States.
