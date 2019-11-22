Alaska: Woman eligible for payment
The state of Alaska said Friday it erred in sending a woman a letter citing her same-sex marriage in denying her application for a state oil-wealth fund check.
The Department of Law says Denali Nicole Smith was notified earlier this month that she was eligible for a Permanent Fund Dividend. She has filed a federal lawsuit over her denial.
FBI lawyer suspected of altering document
WASHINGTON — An FBI lawyer is suspected of altering a document related to surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.
President Donald Trump, who has long attacked as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt” the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign, immediately touted news reports about the accusation to allege that the FBI had tried to “overthrow the presidency.”
Klobuchar hires O’Rourke staffers
LAS VEGAS — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is making her first campaign hires in early voting Nevada, scooping up staffers who worked for Beto O’Rourke’s campaign.
Klobuchar’s campaign announced Friday the Minnesota senator had hired Marina Negroponte to serve as state director and Cameron Miller to serve as Nevada political director. Both held similar roles in the state for O’Rourke’s campaign, which ended this month.
The Associated Press
