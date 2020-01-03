'Affluenza teen'
drug test in doubt
DALLAS — A man who became known as the “affluenza teen” for his unusual defense at a 2013 manslaughter trial was set to be released from a Texas jail after prosecutors raised questions Friday about a drug test that triggered an alleged probation violation.
District Attorney Sharen Wilson said in a statement it is possible Ethan Couch's test was set off by legal CBD oil and it will take further testing to be sure.
One fatally stabbed
in Texas rampage
AUSTIN, Texas — A man stabbed two people, one fatally, inside a restaurant during a violent string of attacks Friday at a shopping plaza in Texas' capital city that began with an assault at a coffee shop and ended with the suspect leaping off a roof, police said.
The attacks on a busy downtown avenue of restaurants and apartments just south of the Texas Capitol terrified customers stopping for their morning coffee on the way to work.
Ruling blocked in
Texas baby case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas appeals court on Friday agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for an 11-month-old girl who doctors say is in pain and will not get better.
The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth ordered Cook Children's Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case.
The Associated Press
