FBI tightens wiretap protocols
WASHINGTON — The FBI laid out new protocols Friday for how it conducts electronic surveillance in national security cases, responding to a Justice Department inspector general report that harshly criticized the bureau’s handling of the Russia investigation.
The changes, detailed in a 30-page filing with the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, are meant to ensure that wiretap applications are more closely scrutinized before being submitted for a judge’s approval.
Williamson ends White House bid
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.
She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.
Legislator labeled ‘domestic terrorist’
SPOKANE, Wash. — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state said Friday that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist’’ is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district.
The December report prompted House Republicans to immediately expel Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, from their caucus. Shea has resisted calls for his resignation.
The Associated Press
