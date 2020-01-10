FBI tightens wiretap protocols

WASHINGTON — The FBI laid out new protocols Friday for how it conducts electronic surveillance in national security cases, responding to a Justice Department inspector general report that harshly criticized the bureau’s handling of the Russia investigation.

The changes, detailed in a 30-page filing with the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, are meant to ensure that wiretap applications are more closely scrutinized before being submitted for a judge’s approval.

Williamson ends White House bid

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

Legislator labeled ‘domestic terrorist’

SPOKANE, Wash. — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state said Friday that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist’’ is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district.

The December report prompted House Republicans to immediately expel Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, from their caucus. Shea has resisted calls for his resignation.

The Associated Press

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you