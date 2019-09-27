No cause found in fatal boat fire
LOS ANGELES — Investigators completed a two-week examination of the charred wreckage of a scuba diving boat and could not determine what ignited the fire that killed 34 people off the Southern California coast, a law enforcement official said Friday.
The boat, named Conception, was anchored just off Santa Cruz Island when it caught fire and sank early on Sept. 2.
In the meantime, the Coast Guard, FBI and U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles are leading a criminal probe.
Chicago’s teachers authorize a strike
CHICAGO — Chicago Teachers Union members have voted by a huge margin to authorize a strike, setting the stage for about 25,000 educators to walk off the job as early as Oct. 7.
A potential walkout could affect the approximately 360,000 students enrolled in Chicago Public Schools, as well as their families, many of whom could be scrambling for alternative child care options.
City, Stormy Daniels settle over arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has agreed to pay $450,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels — her legal name is Stephanie Clifford — over her July 2018 arrest at a Cleveland Avenue strip club for which charges were later dropped.
Following a closed-door mediation session in federal court Friday morning, Daniels, 40, of suburban Dallas, agreed to the settlement.
She had sought $2 million in the civil suit.
