Army: Vindman won’t be probed
WASHINGTON — Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said Friday there is no investigation into the Army officer who until last week worked at the White House National Security Council and was a key witness in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
McCarthy said Lt. Col. Alex Vindman has been moved to a short-term assignment at Army headquarters until he starts a regularly scheduled stint at a military college later this year.
Two teens arrested in killing of boys
UNION CITY, Calif. — Two teenage gang members have been arrested and charged in the November killings of two boys that stunned a San Francisco Bay Area community, authorities announced Friday.
Jason Cornejo, 18, of Castro Valley, and a 17-year-old boy from Hayward were charged Thursday with the murders of Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11, said Union City Police Chief Jared Rinetti.
Door opened for Alaska recall push
JUNEAU — The Alaska Supreme Court Friday ordered the state Division of Elections to allow Alaskans to sign petitions seeking to remove Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office and said that arguments over the legality of the recall will take place March 25.
The decisions reverse a lower-court ruling that had paused signature-gathering and put the case on an extremely speedy schedule by the standards of the court. Both orders were signed by all five justices.
